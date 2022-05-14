Harrisburg reproductive rights rally: 'I can't believe where we are'

Linda Hengst has been a Planned Parenthood volunteer off and on for a little more than 30 years.

The York County resident says she thought her time rallying to support reproductive rights was done. When a leaked Supreme Court preliminary opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion, came to light two weeks ago, Hengst saw her fight wasn't done.

"It is totally unbelievable," she said. "When I went to the march in 1989, if you had told me I would be doing it again in 2022 I would have told you that you were crazy. I can't believe where we are."

That's what brought Hengst and hundreds of others to the steps of the state Capitol Saturday afternoon, part of protests around the country in support of abortion and reproductive rights in light of the leaked opinion from the Supreme Court.

Hundreds carried signs at the Harrisburg rally and later had a small march around the Capitol building.

A number of speakers took to the podium on the Capitol steps, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who has said he would uphold a woman's right to choose as long as he is in office. He reiterated that Saturday.

Wolf, a York County resident who is term-limited from seeking a third consecutive term, said the leaked Supreme Court decision was a real "gut punch" to all Americans.

"It told us, remember those unalienable rights we were promised in the Declaration of Independence," he said. "Turns out they weren't so unalienable after all."

If the leaked preliminary Supreme Court decision goes through, Wolf said, it will jeopardize every American's right to make their own private medical decisions.

"Abortion is health care," he said. "And it must remain safe and it must remain legal. I have put my veto pen to work on all three anti-choice bills that have made it to my desk. For the seven or so months I am still here, I will continue to veto every anti-choice bill that comes to my desk."

The governor said real people are being hurt by anti-abortion legislation and activists. Where these policies exist increase rates of maternal mortality and cause financial hardship on families, he said.

Those denied an abortion are more likely to stay in an abusive relationship and experience economic insecurity, Wolf said. "Barriers to abortion are bad for families and bad for everyone."

Sam Bobila — chief external affairs officer with Planned Parenthood Keystone, which has a health center in York — said the national day of mobilization was needed in the wake of the leaked opinion.

"We are angry about that leaked SCOTUS opinion and this national day of mobilization is intended to send a very clear message to the Supreme Court, but also to anybody who wants to legislate our bodies. Bans off our bodies," Bobila said.

Planned Parenthood has a strong base in York County, Bobila said, adding about 30 of those volunteers came out to the rally in support.

"We have several clinic escorts who are out there defending our clinic and helping our patients access healthcare. And when I spoke to them, they were very excited about coming out here in Harrisburg," Bobila said.

A day like Saturday means a lot to Bobila personally.

"I was a former patient of Planned Parenthood," Bobila said. "It was the first place where I received sexual reproductive care. So this fight is very personal for me as it is for the millions of other patients that go to Planned Parenthood clinics. But also for the millions of patients that need necessary and important access to sexual and reproductive health care that's non-judgmental, that is compassionate and that's medically accurate."

Planned Parenthood external affairs coordinator Theresa Gassert, who works with volunteers, interns and engages with community and legislative members, said she has noticed an increase in interest in volunteering since the leaked opinion came out.

She said she has received a number of calls and emails since the leaked Supreme Court opinion from folks wanting to find out how to get involved.

"The rush of people interested in volunteering has been fantastic," Gassert said. "The volunteers we already have on the ground have been great. We have 30 of them here today and they show up at our health centers every single week. They are ready to fight back against the Supreme Court decision. They have shown up for us and will continue to show up for us."

Hengst, the Planned Parenthood volunteer in York County, has helped women for for 10 years.

"All my life I have worked for women's rights, and I totally believe in a woman's right to choose. So it's a dream job," she said.

The rally on the Capitol steps means a lot, Hengst said, but more needs to be done.

"It is wonderful," she said. "I hope that we have thousands of people here. I people realize how serious this is. We have to do something about it. Mainly vote."

