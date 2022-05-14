Coroner identifies infant who allegedly died from neglect

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of the 2-month-old girl who died in January, allegedly due to neglect.

Aurora Decker, born Nov. 30, was pronounced death Jan. 27 around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township, according to a report released by the coroner's office Friday.

An autopsy revealed she died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity, the report states.

Ashley Nicole Decker, the baby's mother, was charged with third-degree murder in connection with the case. Decker, 25, of East Berlin, also is facing two other counts: including endangering welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter.

Decker was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and was remanded to York County Prison following her arraignment on the charges, according to police.

Decker's boyfriend, Robert McCachren, 28, also was charged in the case and is still being sought by Pennsylvania State Police. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of children, which allegedly contributed to the death of the child.

McCachren was on the scene the night the infant died, according to court records.

Charges were filed against both Decker and McCachren Tuesday in Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas' court.

State police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township just after 5 a.m. Jan. 27 for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, according to charging documents.

More:State police investigating infant death in York County

More:Woman charged in infant's molestation found competent for trial

Decker, McCachren and the infant were all staying in a pop-up camper on the Bentz Mill Road property when state police troopers were dispatched to the Bentz Mill Road property for an infant in cardiac arrest.

The baby was clothed in only a diaper on a night when it was 6 degrees, those records allege, with only a small propane heater available for warmth. A black suede blanket was also used to help keep the infant warm.

The report alleges Decker knew they weren't supposed to have the baby in bed with them, but wanted her to be warm. The baby reportedly was in just a diaper because she had soiled her clothing and there was no change of clothes available.

Blood tests later revealed that both Decker and McCachren had drugs of various types in their system, according to charging documents.

The police report said that drug paraphernalia such as glass vials, marijuana grinders, a razor blade, cut straws and digital scales were found in the camper. Testing of various articles in the camper revealed traces of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The charging document said the blanket to help cover the baby tested positive for cocaine residue.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.