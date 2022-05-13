Hypothermia and drug toxicity: Two charged in death of 2-month-old girl

Two people have been charged in connection with the January death of a 2-month-old infant in York County.

Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, of East Berlin, is facing three counts, including third-degree murder, in connection with the Jan. 27 death of her baby girl.

Decker was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and was remanded to York County Prison following her arraignment on the charges, according to police.

Decker has also been charged with endangering welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter.

An autopsy report completed April 19 revealed the baby died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity.

Also, troopers from the York barracks are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Eugene McCachren, 28, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of children, which allegedly contributed to the death of the child.

McCachren is Decker's boyfriend and was on the scene the night the infant died, according to court records.

Charges were filed against both Decker and McCachren Tuesday in Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas' court.

State police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Warrington Township just after 5 a.m. Jan. 27 for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, according to charging documents.

Decker, McCachren and the infant were all staying in a pop-up camper on the Bentz Mill Road property, and the baby was clothed in only a diaper on a night when it was 6 degrees, those records allege. All three allegedly slept in an area 3 feet, 9 inches in length by 4 feet, 4 inches wide.

The report alleges Decker knew they weren't supposed to have the baby in bed with them, but wanted her to be warm. The baby reportedly was in just a diaper because she had soiled her clothing and there was no change of clothes available.

Blood tests later revealed that both Decker and McCachren had drugs of various types in their system, according to charging documents.

The police report said that drug paraphernalia such as glass vials, marijuana grinders, a razor blade, cut straws and digital scales were found in the camper. Testing of various articles in the camper revealed traces of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McCachren is asked to contact anonymously Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

