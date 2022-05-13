Coroner's office seeks next of kin for man who died in York City
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the family of a man who recently died in York City.
The coroner's office is seeking the next-of-kin or family of James E. Snyder Jr., a man in his 50s who may have once lived in the Hanover area.
Anyone with information on Snyder's family or next-of-kin, please call 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.
