Coroner's office seeks next of kin for man who died in York City

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the family of a man who recently died in York City.

The coroner's office is seeking the next-of-kin or family of James E. Snyder Jr., a man in his 50s who may have once lived in the Hanover area.

Anyone with information on Snyder's family or next-of-kin, please call 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

