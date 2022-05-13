Assistant superintendent named to top spot in York Suburban

The York Suburban School Board named current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Krauser to replace Superintendent Dr. Timothy Williams, who retires at the end of June.

Williams became Suburban's top administrator on July 1, 2018, and Krauser started as the assistant superintendent Nov. 5, 2018, according to Nick Staab, coordinator of communications and administrative services.

The board accepted WIlliams' resignation in December 2021 and began the search for a new superintendent.

That search ended May 9 when the Planning Committee voted to hire Krauser. He will now begin his new role July 1.

The incoming superintendent started his career as a teacher in 1998 at East Petersburg Elementary School. He then joined the York Suburban School District in 2007 and served as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

He built many strong relationships over his 15 years in the district, he said.

"I'm honored to serve the York Suburban School District as its next superintendent,” Krauser said in a district press release.

He said Thursday he plans to tackle his new role by initially getting out in the community, listening and learning. His primary focus is to be visible and collaborate with the community and the school board.

“The shape of education is changing,” he said, adding the district will work through the changes with the help of the community, which is invested in the students.

