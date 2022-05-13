Another teen homicide suspect will remain in prison under new federal rule

A York City teen charged with murder will remain jailed at the York County Prison, at least for the next 30 days as the county adapts to a new federal requirement aimed at reducing the number of youths held in adult jails.

York County Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness decided Friday that 17-year-old Luis Rosado should stay in the local prison while he’s charged as an adult with second- and third-degree murder, along with counts of robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and possession of a firearm without a license.

“Safety of the community is a big concern in this case,” Ness said.

Investigators allege Rosado shot and killed Michael Quinones III, 19, during a robbery in the backyard of Quinones’ home in the 500 block of West Princess Street in June 2020. He was 15 years old at the time and has been held at the prison since he was arrested about a week after the shooting.

Ness sided with the District Attorney’s Office in finding Rosado met criteria to stay in jail while the case proceeds.

The “interest of justice” hearing was set after a requirement under the federal Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018 took effect last Dec. 21. The rule states juveniles charged as adults “may not have sight or sound contact with adults and … may not be detained in a jail or lockup for adults” unless a court finds keeping them in such facilities is in the interest of justice.

Judges have to weigh several criteria in making these decisions, including: youths’ ages, physical and mental maturity levels, whether they’re at risk of harming themselves, their criminal histories, the charges against them, and whether juvenile detention centers are available.

A letter from the Pennsylvania Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission last December also spelled out that if a court decides a juvenile should stay in jail, hearings have to be held once a month to continuously review the issue. Youths also can’t be kept in jail for more than six months unless judges find good reasons for an extension or if the defendants waive the term, the letter shows.

In Rosado’s case, Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Maisch called juvenile probation officer Lisa Rumsey to testify in support of his argument to keep the teen at York County Prison.

Rumsey said that while she’s not a psychiatrist, she didn’t believe Rosado displayed any mental impairment or immaturity, or indicate any suicidal intentions, during an interview she had with him in March.

She noted that outside of the murder case, Rosado is charged in a juvenile assault case as well as a drug and weapon possession case from 2020, while adjudication is still pending in a juvenile robbery case from 2019. She also pointed out he was involved in a few incidents at the prison in 2020.

Rosado is not held with adults at the prison, and is kept in a separate area due to his age, she said. He would be eligible to stay at a secure juvenile detention center if one was available.

“However, York County doesn’t have their own detention facility,” Rumsey testified.

And transferring Rosado to another county apparently seems unlikely. Rumsey said juvenile facilities in Chester, Bucks and Northampton counties don’t accept out-of-county youths charged as adults. She didn’t recommend another option for releasing Rosado from the prison.

“I would not support that decision,” she said.

Judge Ness agreed and ordered Rosado to remain at the prison. He set the next interest of justice hearing in the case for June 10.

A similar scenario played out in a separate homicide case involving a minor last month.

Javion Roman, 17, is charged as an adult with shooting and killing another teen, Malaki Beady, 17, at Penn Park on March 23. He was arrested and jailed a few days later.

At an interest of justice hearing April 25, Judge Maria Musti Cook ordered Roman to remain at YCP amid arguments that included a lack of juvenile detention availability and fears he could be targeted for retribution if released.

In Rosado’s case, meanwhile, he’s charged alongside a co-defendant. Roddrick Battle, 20, of York, also faces counts of second- and third-degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

The next hearing in Battle’s case is set for Aug. 16, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.