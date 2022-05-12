York County Literacy Council receives grant

The York County Literacy Council received a $10,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $236,000 in literacy grants to Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

The York County Literacy Council is one of 40 organizations in Pennsylvania to receive the grants. The grants awarded to Pennsylvania organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 11,369 individuals.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. central time These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

