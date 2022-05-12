York County could be in for a rainy, stormy weekend

The chance of rain chance in York County will rise throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service in State College said.

After a fairly mild day Thursday with a high of 73, there will be a 20% chance of rain just after 2 a.m. Friday, with a low temperature of 58.

Patchy drizzle expected before 8 a.m. Friday, and there's a chance of light rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The chance of showers goes up to 50% after 2 p.m. Friday, with a high temperature of 71. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

A low of 62 is predicted for Friday night with a 50% chance of rain.

More:'My bodily integrity': Women reflect on their abortion stories

More:'Care no matter what': Planned Parenthood York stands firm amid abortion opposition

More:'Banned from the council clique': North York sees two more resignations

The chance of rain goes up to 80% Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday will have a high of 75 and a low of 62 Saturday night. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Sunday, with a high temperature near 81 and 60% chance of rain. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m.

There will be a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

There will be a 60% chance of rain again Monday, with a chance of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. A high temperature of 78 and a low of 55 is expected.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.