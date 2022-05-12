York County Clerk denies accusations of improperly redacting, impounding cases

York County Clerk Daniel Byrnes denies his office went outside the scope of the law by redacting information in criminal case documents and completely “impounding” others from view.

Byrnes, through his attorney, responded Tuesday to allegations in a federal civil lawsuit filed by The York Dispatch and four other media outlets.

The original complaint, filed in March, argues the clerk’s office exceeded its authority under the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System, and violated First Amendment rights, by redacting information deemed confidential in court records sought by reporters.

The time taken to redact information delayed journalists in getting a hold of requested documents, the suit alleges. And access to other records was denied entirely with the label “impounded,” often because details involved juveniles or sexual and physical crimes against youths.

Byrnes' response denied the office violated state policies, laws or constitutional rights.

“The policies and practices concerning what information may be disseminated to the public are not those of the [York County Clerk of Courts], but rather are set forth within the UJS Public Access Policy and other policies, as well as by state orders,” Stephen McDonald, Byrnes’ attorney, wrote.

McDonald argued a policy to delay access to records wasn’t implemented, or that any information the public could view was redacted. The response further addressed a point in the complaint, which alleged some redactions seemed inconsistent in a couple requests.

“Any redactions made as alleged … are isolated errors made by an individual employee rushing to get records to the Plaintiffs, and not the result of any policy by Defendant,” the response states.

For “impounded” cases, the response admitted reporters weren’t granted access to such cases, arguing they weren’t available for the public.

Though the complaint alleged the clerk’s office impounds cases without court orders or judicial authorization, the response indicated orders to seal cases aren’t the only avenue for determining which documents can be withheld to the public.

The response also admitted public computer and Laserfich terminals were removed from the judicial center. But Byrnes' attorneys argue that was done before Byrnes took office and in order to prevent the public from accessing “sealed, unredacted or other confidential information.”

“Although they claim to be following state law, we know from reporters from across the county that they have a pattern of denying timely access, and we’re well-prepared to defend our claims,” said Sasha Dudding, an E.W. Scripps legal fellow and attorney who helped build the complaint.

Byrnes did not reply to a request for further comment Wednesday.

The response calls on a judge to rule in Byrnes’ favor, alleging the news companies’ attorneys failed to make a reasonable case for relief, that the complaint contradicts public policy, that the clerk’s office is entitled to immunity from lawsuits, and that by filing the lawsuit in federal court, the news organizations didn’t follow UJS policy by raising the issue in the York County Common Pleas Court system.

Attorneys for both sides are scheduled to meet with Judge Sylvia Rambo of the U.S. District Court in Harrisburg on May 31 for a conference on the case, Dudding said.

In addition to The York Dispatch, the case involves the York Daily Record, Spotlight PA, Lancaster-based LNP Media Group Inc. and WITF-FM radio in Harrisburg.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.