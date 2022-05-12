Man wounded in York City shooting

York City Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a man wounded.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the first block of South Penn Street for a reported shooting, a release said.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways.

Submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Instructions for submitting tips: Click on submit a tip, then fill out all available boxes; or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Tips can also called into the the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. You can also call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips can always be anonymous.

