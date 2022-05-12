Adams County community receives funding for zoning project

Cumberland Township received $10,000 from the state to complete its comprehensive zoning plan

Funding for the Adams County community came from the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP), which assists local governments with planning for zoning and updating comprehensive plans.

The proposed rewrite will complement the recently completed Central Adams Comprehensive Plan. Comprehensive rezoning is necessary to address the township’s growing population and its ability to provide sustainable quality of life improvements.

More:Adams County man's death ruled a homicide

More:'Care no matter what': Planned Parenthood York stands firm amid abortion opposition

More:Susquehannock still perfect vs. York-Adams baseball foes; other Wednesday prep action

Gov. Tom Wolf gave approval of nine projects through MAP in eight counties.

“Communities must continue to evolve as the needs of their residents change,” Wolf said, in a statement. “It is important for counties, townships, and boroughs to meet these needs through the reevaluation of zoning and comprehensive plans. This MAP funding is essential to help communities pave the way to the future.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved $235,500 in funding for nine municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in two groups of activities: shared services, and community planning.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.