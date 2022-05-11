Seniors can get vouchers for free fresh fruit and vegetables

Senior citizens will have the opportunity to get vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetable throughout the summer months.

In conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the York County Area Agency on Aging will distribute the vouchers to seniors both in person and by mail.

Those who are eligible will receive $24 worth of vouchers to buy fresh fruit and vegetable grown in Pennsylvania.

Distribution of those vouchers is based on income level. For one person, that limit is $25,142 or $2,095 per month. For two people, income level is $33,874 or $2,823 per month. For a three-person household, the income level is $42,606 or $3,350 per month.

Qualifying seniors must be York County residents and be 60 years of age by Dec. 31, 2022. Both spouses may receive vouchers if their total combined income is within the income requirements.

Recipients can only receive the vouchers once in the 2022 program year.

Seniors living in a nursing home, personal care home or any residential facility where meals are provided are ineligible to receive vouchers.

Vouchers will be distributed from June to Sept. 15 at various locations throughout York County and by mail. No vouchers will be distributed at the York County Area Agency on Aging office.

Applications to receive the vouchers can be picked up at the York County Agency on Aging office, 100 W. Market St., or at any participating York County Senior Center. Seniors can also download the application from the YCAAA website, www.ycaaa.org, or call 717-771-9610 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov to have an application mailed or emailed.

Vouchers will be distributed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., except when otherwise noted, at the following sites:

Wednesday, June 8: Crispus Attucks Association, 605 S. Duke St, York.

Friday, June 10: Golden Connections Community Center, 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion.

Tuesday, June 14: Windy Hill on the Campus, 1472 Roth's Church Road, Spring Grove.

Friday, June 17: Northeastern Senior Community Center, 131 Center St., Mount Wolf.

Tuesday, June 21: Susquehanna Area Senior Center, 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville.

Thursday, June 23: South Central York County Senior Center, 150 E. Main St., New Freedom.

Monday, June 27: Heritage Senior Center, 3700 Davidsburg Road, Dover

Wednesday, June 29: Delta Area Senior Center, 5 Pendyrus St. , Delta.

Thursday, June 30: Red Land Senior Center, 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry.

Friday, July 8: Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, 1 N, Second St., Dillsburg.

Wednesday, July 13: Stewartstown Senior Center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Friday, July 15, 9 to 11:30 a.m.: White Rose Senior Center, 27 S. Broad St., York.

Tuesday, July 19: Brown's Orchards (Pavilion) 8892 Susquehanna Trail South, Loganville.

Thursday, July 21: Flinchbaugh's Orchards (Pavilion), 110 Ducktown Road, York.

Tuesday, July 26: Yorktown Senior Center, 509 Pacific Ave., York.

Thursday, July 28: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St, Hanover.

Thursday, Sept. 8: York County office, Pleasant Valley Road Building, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York.

