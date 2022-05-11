Pennsylvania roadway deaths increased in 2021: PennDOT

Roadway deaths increased 9% in 2021, according to PennDOT data.

Statewide traffic deaths increased to 1,230 in 2021 from 1,129 in 2020. This increase is in line with a recently released report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, projecting a national increase of approximately 12% in the first nine months of 2021.

“Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Whether you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or bicyclist, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities."

The York County Coroner's Office reported 59 crash-related deaths in 2021, up from 40 in 2020.

In 2021, fatalities in crashes involving lane departure increased to 596, up from 551 in 2020, accounting for nearly half of highway fatalities across the state.

Fatalities in crashes involving impaired driving decreased from 471 in 2020 to 450 in 2021. While impaired driving fatalities have decreased over the last 15 years, they remain high, accounting for more than 35% of fatalities in 2021.

"Buckle up every time you are in a vehicle," Gramian said. "Always cross the road at an intersection or crosswalk. Always wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or bicycle. Never drive, ride, or walk impaired or distracted. Let’s work together to reduce traffic deaths, because even one fatality is one too many.”

Pedestrian fatalities increased to 182, up from 146 in 2020. Pedestrian fatalities accounted for 15% of fatalities statewide in 2021. Active transportation is on the rise and being promoted across all areas of the state from urban centers to small rural towns, resulting in increased pedestrian activity making it more likely to have collisions with motor vehicles.

“Transportation needs to work for everyone – no matter who you are, no matter how you travel,” said Gramian. “We continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through educational outreach, the latest innovations, effective enforcement, and low-cost safety improvements."

Other crash types with notable increases in fatalities in 2021 included:

Crashes involving a 16 to 17-year-old driver – 45 fatalities, up from 26 in 2020.

Crashes involving aggressive driving – 126 fatalities, up from 91 in 2020.

Motorcyclist fatalities – 226, up from 217 in 2020.

Crashes involving heavy trucks – 156 fatalities, up from 122 in 2020.

Unrestrained fatalities – 378, up from 348 in 2020.

According to national data, driver behavior is a factor in more than 90% of crashes. For this reason, PennDOT focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests approximately $19 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support these behavioral safety programs.

