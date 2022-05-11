Blood moon lunar eclipse this weekend: Here's the best time to see it

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

An ominous sounding Blood Moon — complete with lunar eclipse — is taking place this weekend, just days after the equally ominous sounding Friday the 13th.

But this weekend’s celestial show isn’t a scary omen, just a trick of light for those of us on Earth.

A total lunar eclipse will take place late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

On Sunday night, the moon will enter the umbra, the inner part of the Earth’s shadow, at 10:28 p.m. EDT, followed by the total eclipse beginning at 11:29 p.m. EDT.

The mid-term of the eclipse will take place at 12:12 a.m. EDT before it ends at 12:54 a.m. The eclipse will be partial again at 1:23 a.m. Monday before emerging at 2:10 a.m.

In total, the eclipse will last about an hour and 25 minutes and will be visible in the eastern and southeastern U.S., including in York.

During the totality of the eclipse, the moon will appear orange or red, giving it the name “Blood Moon.”

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon and the Earth’s shadow is cast upon the moon. Blue light is filtered out of the light hitting the moon while red, yellow and orange of the spectrum make it though, casting the red glow to the moon.

Lunar eclipses only occur during a full moon, and May’s full moon is a super moon — something that occurs when the moon will be in the spot of its orbit where it’s closest to Earth. It’s also known as the less scary sounding Flower Moon, an appropriate title given for its spring timing amid blooming season.

For more information, go to NASA's website.

