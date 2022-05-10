Man dies after crash involving a dump truck: coroner's office

A Chambersburg man died Friday, two days after he sustained injuries in a two-car accident in Franklin County.

Joseph Wible, 82, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. Friday at Wellspan York Hospital. York County Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert certified the death at the hospital.

Wible was involved in the crash at about 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, along Black Gap Road in Fayetteville.

According to the coroner's office, Wible was driving a Chevy Cruz when he struck a dump truck standing still in the northbound lane, waiting to make a left turn into a quarry. Wible was also turning left, to travel southbound, when the two vehicles made impact with each other.

Wible was transported to Wellspan York Hospital via helicopter following the accident, but died Friday due to the multiple injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg investigated the accident.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

