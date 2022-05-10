Dump truck, vehicle involved in accident

Emergency workers responded Tuesday morning to an accident involving a dump truck and a vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue at Poplars Road in West Manchester Township.

The accident occurred just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the York County 911 media log, police and fire police were called to the area for traffic control.

First responders remained on the scene more than an hour later.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

