Man, wearing a single glove, sought in armed robberies: police

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who wore a single glove while robbing a gas station and a convenience store about a block from each other in Spring Garden Township.

The A-Plus Sunoco station, 1300 Mount Rose Ave., was hit first when the man held up staff at the business around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

About 24 hours later, police said the man robbed Central Mart, 1200 Mount Rose Ave., about a block west of the Sunoco, around 11:56 p.m. Thursday.

The robber wore a translucent plastic glove on his right hand and carried a black handgun during both robberies, police said.

Police described the robber as a Black man with bright hazel eyes and a thin build, standing between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He wore black pants, a gray hoodie, black shoes and a face mask in both incidents.

As police investigate the robberies, they ask anyone with information to call the Spring Garden department at 717-843-0851, or email Detective Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

