Give Local York organizer knew York County was generous. Still, she was 'flabbergasted'

Donors came up big for local nonprofit organizations as this year's Give Local York surpassed the $4 million mark during the 24-hour marathon fundraiser.

The $4,173,330 raised between midnight Thursday and midnight Friday surpassed the $3.7 million amount collected during last year's event and set a record for the most money donated since the fundraising event began five years ago.

Give Day coordinator Kate Harmon said she was "flabbergasted" when she saw the total cross the $4 million mark around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

"I am never surprised by the generosity of people here in York County on behalf of people here in York County," Harmon said. "Our goal was to go bigger, and I knew that we would do that. I just didn't know what the final number would be. I was very happy."

Harmon said the focus normally is on the number of donors during the event. This year, fewer donors gave more to set the new record. A total of 10,767 donors gave, which was below the 11,000 who contributed last year.

"Donors were giving larger gifts, so I was surprised by that," she said.

The 10,767 donors gave 19,730 gifts to the 292 nonprofits that depend upon the funds to do their work in the community.

Harmon has been a volunteer with the event since its beginning, but it was the first year she served as coordinator.

"It was definitely a very different experience as the person responsible for the whole thing," she said.

Harmon took over as coordinator from Meagan Given, who spearheaded the event the first four years.

"I am glad to be a part of it and be able to help carry that for this community," she said.

The organization that received the most donations on Give Day was the York County Food Bank, which raised $130,528 from 403 donors.

The rest of the Top 10 organizations receiving donations Friday were:

2. Human Life Services, Inc. - $122,363.97 (279 donors);

3. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center - $85,319.11 (116 donors);

4. Keystone Kidspace - $79,434.02 (124 donors);

5. York County History Center - $71,449.11 (219 donors);

6. EquiTeam Support Services - $63,600 (24 donors);

7. York County SPCA - $60,322.32 (504 donors);

8. Katallasso Family Health Center - $58,183.50 (183 donors);

9. Pappus House - $57,839.84 (237 donors);

10. Affordable Housing Advocates - $57,000 (104 donors).

Wagman Inc. had the top business fundraiser for the event. It raised $33,960 for non-profits. Rounding out the Top 10 business fundraisers were: 2. WellSpan Health - $20,844; 3. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company - $13,560; 4. McConkey Insurance & Benefits - $12,700; 5. UPMC - $12,110; 6. Glatfelter Insurance Group - $9,200; 7. Colony Packaging & Machine - $8,825; 8. Advanced Cooling Technologies - $7,995; 9. Traditions Bank - $4,891; 10. Shipley Energy - $4,875.0420.

