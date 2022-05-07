Flooding closes roads in East Manchester Township

Flooding, toppled trees and downed powerlines closed some roads in East Manchester Township Saturday.

Union Fire Company No. 1 Station 23 reported on its Facebook page that Conewago Creek Road from Bowers Bridge to the North George Street exit and from 600 block of Park Street to Conewago Creek were closed.

Drivers are reminded not to drive through high water because of the danger and avoid the area.

