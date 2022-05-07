Coroner identifies man who died after Route 74 wreck

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 74 in Chanceford Township Thursday.

Jeffrey A. Heishman, 56, of Lower Chanceford Township died at WellSpan York Hospital as a result of complications from the blunt force trauma he experienced in the wreck, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Heishman was driving a 2007 GMC Canyon south on Route 74 around 4:22 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a 2007 Subaru Legacy.

According to the coroner's report, the Legacy failed to stop at a stop sign at intersection of East Snyder Corner Road and Route 74 and struck Heishman's vehicle.

Heishman was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. at the hospital. The condition of the other driver was not known.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

