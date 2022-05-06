West Manchester police seek man on multiple felony charges

West Manchester Township Police are looking for a York City man wanted on multiple charges.

An arrest warrant issued on May 3 for Isiah Lamont Jiles, of the 900 block of Fahs Street, on three separate criminal charges.

Jiles is wanted for one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of prohibited possession of a firearm.

More:West Manchester Township PD seeks theft suspect

More:York City resident fed up with people using his neighborhood as dumping ground

If you know Jiles' whereabouts, please call 911 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.