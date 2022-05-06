Rain could cause localized flooding this weekend, forecasters warn

Rainy weather for the next few days could cause some localized flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall in excess of 2 inches could cause levels in streams and creeks to rise several feet, the NWS reported, approaching bank levels or action stages by Saturday night.

This means motorists should exercise caution and avoid driving through standing water, which may be deeper than it appears.

The weather service expects a 100 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday with those chances dropping to 60 percent on Sunday. Rain chances drop to 20 percent Sunday night with weather clearing Monday.

Friday, the weather service expects a high near 56 with wind blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Rain levels up to an inch are expected. Temperatures are expected to drop 48 Friday night with wind gusts up to 28 mph expected with up to an inch of new rainfall expected.

Saturday, a high of 50 degrees is expected with winds out of east blowing around 17 mph with gusts up to 31 mph. New rainfall between a quarter and half an inch is possible. Saturday night, a low of 44 degrees is expected with a northeast wind blowing 14 to 16 mph with gusts up to 26 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are expected.

Rain Sunday is expected mainly before 8 a.m. A high of 52 degrees is expected with northeast winds blowing around 13 mph with gusts of 21 mph.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

