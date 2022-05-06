Patterson named Shippensburg University president

Charles Patterson has been named the next president of Shippensburg University, after serving as interim president of the school.

“I continue to be inspired by the important scholarly work of our Ship students and faculty," Patterson said, in a written statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with our many stakeholders, partners, and friends of the university to ensure Ship is recognized as the flagship institution it deserves to be."

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education named Patterson, who previously led Mansfield University, to the post effective immediately.

“We believe his commitment to working with students, faculty and staff will help guide Shippensburg on its mission to provide an affordable and high-quality education," Board Chair Cindy Shapira said. "We are confident in our choice of Dr. Patterson to continue the great work that’s happening at Shippensburg.”

Patterson served as Shippensburg's interim president since June 30 of last year. Prior to his stint as president at Mansfield, he was the senior advisor for outreach at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid.

