Man dies following car accident on Route 74: state police

A man died Thursday following a two-car accident on Route 74 in Chanceford Township.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Wellspan York Hospital just after 5:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said the man was driving at 2007 GMC Canyon southbound on Route 74 around 4:22 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Subaru Legacy failed to stop a stop sign and struck the GMC Canyon.

The accident caused critical injuries to the driver of the GMC Canyon and he was taken to Wellspan York Hospital. He died soon after at the hospital.

The condition of the Subaru Legacy's driver was not known Friday.

York County Supervising Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman and deputy coroner trainee Tif Naugle were dispatched to the hospital to certify the death.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

