Give Local York passes $1.5 million mark halfway through 24-hour marathon fundraiser

Give Local York had passed the $1.5 million mark halfway through the annual Give Day Friday.

The amount raised for 300 local nonprofit organizations reached the figure just past the noon, the halfway point of the fundraising event that started at midnight.

Those who want to donate have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to make a donation to the cause. You can donate by going to givelocalyork.org or you can text GIVE" to 717-251-5003.

Last year, Give Local York went virtual and raised $3.7 million from 11,086 unique donors.

The Top 10 organizations to receive donations at the halfway point were:

1. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center - $70,779.11

2. Katallasso Family Health Center - $30,643.50

3. Olivia's House: A Grief and Loss Center - $30,152.75

4. YMCA of the Roses - $27,241.04

5. Pappus House - $27,214.80

6. House Of Hope York PA - $26,330

7. York Jewish Community Center - $25,712.40

8. York County History Center - $24,544.11

9. York County SPCA - $23,786.04

10. Windy Hill on the Campus (senior center) - $23,665.11

The Top 10 business fundraisers at the halfway mark were:

1. Wagman, Inc. - $11,175

2. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company - $7,925

3. UPMC - $5,960

4. Colony Packaging & Machine - $5,475

5. Glatfelter Insurance Group - $4,700

6. WellSpan Health - $4,495

7. Advanced Cooling Technologies- $3,700

8. Shipley Energy - $2,445.73

9. Fox 43 - $2,020

10. York Water Company - $1,425

