West Manchester Township PD seeks theft suspect

West Manchester Township Police are looking for a man wanted on two counts of theft.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Isaac Newton Ramos Perez, of the 400 block of North Beaver Street in York City.

Ramos Perez has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree felony, and another count of theft by unlawful taking, but this one a first-degree misdemeanor.

The warrant was issued as a result of a police investigation that occurred in November 2021 at Carpet and Tile Mart, located at 1410 Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township.

If you know the whereabouts of Ramos Perez, call 911 or submit a tip to West Manchester Township Police on their website through Crimewatch.

