Tractor trailer fuel spill snarls traffic along Rt. 30

A fuel spill from a stalled 18-wheeler backed up traffic on Route 30 in York City around noon Thursday has caused significant delays in the area.

Hazmat and fire crews were on the scene to help clean up the spill, near the intersection of Loucks Road and Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township.

The incident blocked the right two lanes, forcing traffic to move slowly through the area.

More:Has a swarm taken up residence with you? This local beekeeper can help

More:York City resident fed up with people using his neighborhood as dumping ground

More:PPL plans another rate hike: Here's how much you could be paying

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.