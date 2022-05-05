Give Local York: Pick up a brush and lend a hand

Downtown Inc is inviting community members to contribute their artistic talent to a community mural Friday as part of Give Local York.

The mural-making, led by local artist Ophelia Chambliss and her Making Agency, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 at 21 S. Beaver St. The approximately 8-by-4-foot mural will be installed on a building façade in downtown York.

Making Agency is an organization that provides services for artists and other creative talents as they develop talent into viable business ventures. It also serves as an economic driver to the downtown area.

In addition to the painting of the community mural, members of the Downtown Inc staff have a full day of plans to raise awareness for the organization’s 2022 Give Local York Campaign, “Doing Your Part for Downtown York’s Heart: The Makers, The Doers, and The Dreamers.”

Other plans the organization has include a White Rose Spirit Kickoff starting at 7:30 a.m., which will distribute 750 single-stemmed white rose to community members throughout downtown York.

Downtown Inc Director Jonathan Desmarais will also participate in a walk of every street in the city's downtown.

