York City resident fed up with people using his neighborhood as dumping ground

Charles King and his family have lived in their neighborhood on Gay Avenue in York City for a long time.

A lot has changed since his great-grandmother built a home there, especially the amount of trash being dumped along the railroad tracks near his home.

"We have people who don't live in our neighborhood, they just come by and dump their garbage over the railroad tracks," King said.

He isn't sure who they are or where they come from, but they come with trucks full of stuff to dump. Mattresses, box springs, old furniture and bags of trash are among things dumped in the area, he said.

More:Trinity Thomas adds another major collegiate honor to her standout 2022 gymnastics season

More:Gas stimulus money: The push for payments up to $360 continues

"I don't know if they are cleaning out houses and can't afford to dump this stuff at the incinerator," King said. "They are throwing their garbage by my house over the railroad bank."

King once observed someone dump items from a U-Haul truck. He called the police about it and even went to the place where the truck was rented to report it, but nothing was done.

In the past year or two, he said, the amount of trash being dumped has gotten worse, and he is just tired of the neighborhood he's lived in for 55 years being used as a dumping ground.

Along with the trash have come rats, opossums and raccoons scavenging for food in King's yard.

More:Homeless encampment cleared in York City: Where are the people now?

More:From cleaning the York City police locker room to 'cleaning up the streets'

"There never used to be that kind of stuff in my yard," he said. "It's because of the filth and garbage that people are dumping that that stuff is coming around."

In an effort to keep the area clean, King and his brothers have been paying people out of pocket to pick up the trash that has been dumped in the area.

"We can't keep paying people to clean it up for us," King said. "Something needs to be done."

King said he and his brothers pay homeless people or anyone else who wants to make a dollar to help clean up what is dumped.

"I bet we've spent probably hundreds and hundreds dollars (over the past couple years)," he said.

That includes paying someone to cut down the overgrown bushes and trees in area that acted as hiding places for the things being dumped.

Besides the household trash being dumped, King said addicts that stay in the neighborhood leave their needles behind for others to deal with. He has had to call ambulances several times the past couple of years for those who have overdosed.

"We're not rich people by far, but we try to keep our area clean and keep it as decent as we can," King said.

He has reached out to York City officials about the situation. "I've talked to five or six different ones, and nothing ever gets done," King said.

Steve Buffington, deputy director of economic and community development, director of permits, planning and zoning for the City of York, said unfortunately the area along Gay Avenue, which is along a segment of railroad tracks, isn't under the city's jurisdiction. It's the railroad's.

"I'm not even sure which railroad's tracks those are," Buffington said. "I think there is actually two railroads that come through York."

Because it's railroad property, the city can't clean it up, Buffington said.

According to online rail maps, the line in question is operated by an affiliate of Norfolk Southern. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

King said work details from the jail would come around in the past to pick up things, but since COVID-19, those work details haven't been around.

Buffington did say that work details did come and do that work several years ago.

"Years and years ago, the sheriff's department used to bring work crews out from the prison and they actually went through there and cleaned that up really well," Buffington said. "That hasn't happened for six or seven years . . .Our resource for that had kind of dried up."

Buffington said prisoners would also cleanup utility allies in the city as well.

"That was nice. It used to help keep them under control. Now, not having them, that really hurts," Buffington said.

With it being railroad property, Buffington said, it gets a little tricky getting permission to have someone else go in and clean up those areas.

If someone would come and clean it up, King said, he would pay to keep the brush cut down.

It would make a big difference in making things better in the neighborhood where his father grew up and he and his parents still live.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.