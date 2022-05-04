Has a swarm taken up residence with you? This local beekeeper can help

As the weather warms, signs of spring are everywhere.

The flowers are blooming.

The trees are budding.

With that, the bees start swarming.

While it's a natural thing for those little pollinators to do such a thing this time of year, it is sometimes disconcerting for homeowners if they decide to do it in an unwanted place.

That's where beekeepers like Jessie Hollinger of York City can help.

Hollinger, who's been keeping bees since he was a child, can relocate the bees and give homeowners peace of mind.

Many times when he does relocations, bees are accessible. There are times they are not, like when bees decide to swarm inside walls.

"People don't want to hurt them, but they don't you cutting into their walls, until they get stung in the middle of the night. Then they say 'Do whatever it takes,'" he said.

Bees tend to follow wherever the queen is.

"I had a queen in my car one time and they all moved to my car. I had a large cluster covering the back," Hollinger said. "I try to explain to people, when they swarm like that, they are not really in an aggressive state. It's intimidating, especially to those who are allergic."

He sometimes demonstrates that by picking up a swarm with his hand without a mask and showing some homeowners that they aren't out to hurt people.

Bees will usually swarm at the warmest part of the day, between noon and 2 p.m., and do so in the spring and the fall.

Hollinger's best advice to those who have a swarm at their home is contact their county's beekeeping association. The York County Beekeepers Association is very active in the area.

"They usually have a list of folks that will come out and collect those for you," he said.

Hollinger, who is on the list, branched out on his own this year and did a Facebook post that he was available to do relocations. Since he put up his Facebook post, Hollinger has relocated at least seven swarms.

Hollinger does extract the bees for free if they invade someplace you don't want them. He will collect the bees and put them in a hive until he finds someone who wants them. Many times he will give them to fellow beekeepers who have lost bees.

Hollinger said right now is a prime time for bees to swarm, with the weather getting warmer.

The up and down temperatures in recent months were really confusing for bees, Hollinger said.

"What happens is they get these high temperatures and they think spring is here and they've been bringing in food," he said. "... You get these sunny streaks where all this nectar comes in and they think 'Let's go and swarm.' If it gets cold, and you don't catch that swarm, it will kill them."

When the weather does warm, Hollinger has to add space to the 21 hives he already has. The extra room allows for the honey storage and room for the queen to lay eggs to keep the swarm going.

"If you don't give them that extra space, they're bringing in nectar on the warm days and they are filling up the area where the queen typically lays eggs. She's losing her space to lay eggs. That's another reason for swarming. When they start making the queen cells, it's hard to keep them from swarming," Hollinger said.

Hollinger learned about bees when he was a child. His church kept a bee colony and his Scout troop would help tend to those hives and would often take bees to school for show and tell. When he was older, he tried to go into the bee business, keeping them for honey and other purposes. When that business collapsed a few years ago, he decided to take it up again as a hobby. That hobby led him to help relocate swarms.

Hollinger will eradicate other buzzers around a home, like yellowjackets, hornets and wasps, but that is something he charges a fee for. Bees are a different story.

"Everyone knows that bees are crucial for a bountiful crop and bountiful way of life," Hollinger said.

Saving them makes him feel good.

"I feel good about going and doing it," Hollinger said. "It's something I feel good about going to do. I tried doing it as a profession and it collapsed, but growing bees, helping the environment, making honey - it feels good."

