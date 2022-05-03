Planned Parenthood braces for post-Roe abortion demand in Pennsylvania

Planned Parenthood clinics in York and other area cities plan to continue operating as controversy builds over the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overturning of abortion protections established in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“Planned Parenthood Keystone is horrified and devastated by the opinion, but It really made clear that our deepest fears are coming true and that we are at a crisis from it for abortion access,” Melissa Reed, CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said Tuesday.

If the court does strike down Roe, abortion rights would be left to the states. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf took to Twitter to vow that he'd veto any anti-abortion legislation that legislative Republicans send to his desk.

Ohio and West Virginia would be among the states with abortion regulations that would likely take effect soon after Roe is overturned, Reed said. She estimated about 8,500 additional patients could immediately flow into Pennsylvania from those states seeking access to abortion care.

“Planned Parenthood is still here for our patients to access abortion care if they need it,” Reed said, noting that the organization has prepared for such a court ruling.

Reed said those preparations included updating services like adding a telemedicine component for abortion procedures as well as a direct-to-patient program where the organization can mail abortion prescriptions to patients’ homes in the state. The group operates a health center along South Beaver Street in York.

The response came after Politico Monday night reported on a leaked draft opinion as the high court deliberates the issue. The first draft from February, which stems from a case out of Mississippi, would strike down the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The author, reportedly Justice Samuel Alito, wrote, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the very start,” while finding the Constitution doesn’t guarantee a right to abortion services.

That draft indicated where a majority of the Supreme Court’s nine justices were leaning in the case nearly three months ago, and not the final decision, although Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed its veracity Tuesday. The court is expected to rule on the issue before its current term ends in late June or early July.

The leak itself, coming out of the high court, was unexpected.

“I was extremely surprised that there would be a leak of any of the Supreme Court’s deliberations. The Supreme Court has taken great pride in maintaining the confidentiality of its deliberations,” said Michael Dimino, a Widener University professor. “And this breach is a tremendous violation of the trust that is placed in the justices and the court’s employees.”

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dimino, who specializes in constitutional law at the law school, said the court depends on confidentiality as part of its deliberation process. Losing that confidentiality could “imperil” the court’s ability to function.

He couldn’t say whether leaking the first draft of the opinion now would influence the final decision, noting the status of the case may be different from where justices initially stood.

“Whether the leak will affect what happens from this point forward, we don’t know,” Dimino said as he questioned why the document was leaked. “We don’t know what the decision’s likely to be.”

One or more justices could change their mind as a result of the release, but he doubted that. The move could possibly have the opposite effect.

“There’s a possibility a justice who might have been wavering, who might have decided to change their vote, would be inclined not to change now because that justice would be perceived as a flip-flopper,” he said.

More:'Hair is our crown': York City seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination

More:Nonprofit buys Mifflin House, historic stop on Underground Railroad

More:Therapy dogs Victory and Bennie sworn in to York City Police Department

Should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, that would not immediately make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania. Instead, the decision would allow all states to enact laws that regulate or ban abortions.

Planned Parenthood said 26 states would move to pass anti-abortion laws, including 13 with trigger laws ready to take immediate effect, should the high court rule as the leaked opinion indicates. By Reed’s estimation, such laws would affect 36 million people, roughly half the women of reproductive age in the country.

The area Planned Parenthood, based in Warminster and covering 37 counties in central and eastern Pennsylvania, is ready for a likely influx of 8,500 or more additional patients from neighboring states that will immediately restrict abortion in the wake of Roe being overturned, she said.

“Planned Parenthood Keystone has been planning for this moment, we knew that abortion access is under threat, and so we’re prepared,” Reed said.

The leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion comes as Pennsylvania prepares to hold the 2022 primary elections on May 17 with several anti-abortion candidates on the ballot.

In a news release, state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said the Roe v. Wade decision is “one of the darkest days in American history.” He described Planned Parenthood as a plot targeting Black and Latino communities while simultaneously praising President Donald Trump for his role in ending Roe v. Wade.

“Our nation is on the precipice of reversing this science-denying genocide,” Mastriano’s statement read.

Reed flatly denied Mastriano's invocation of genocide.

“It’s an outrageous and false statement,” she said.

Reed said abortions are common and safe procedures, and that reversing Roe v. Wade would endanger minorities.

“The actual fact is the people who would be most harmed by the is decision are people of color who have felt the effects of abortion bans and restrictions like no others in the United states because of this country’s legacy of racism and discrimination,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg held off on issuing a response to the leaked opinion.

“Until the Supreme Court issues their final ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it is premature for us to comment," Rachel Bryson, a diocese spokesperson, sad in a statement.

A message seeking comment from Pennsylvania State Rep. Dawn Keefer was not returned.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.