Gorton's recalls frozen fish sandwiches for bone fragments

Staff report

The Gorton's fisherman is reeling some of his fish sandwiches back in.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Gorton's Seafood has issued a voluntary recall for some of its frozen fish sandwiches for it called an “isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments.”

The affected products feature a date code No. 2060F2 and time range 15:30 to 17:30.

They were sold at:

Giant Food Stores and Giant Martins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland

Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket and Wegmans stores in Maryland and Virginia

Hannaford Supermarkets in New York and Vermont

US military commissaries in North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.

Anyone with affected products should return it to the store for a refund or call Gorton's at 888-573-5982.

The packaging is shown in the photos below: