Coroner's office seeks dead man's family
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The York County Coroner's Office is seeking to contact the family of a man who died two weeks ago.
The coroner's office is looking for the adult children of James Feraco, a man in his 50s who died last month. His death is not thought to be suspicious, the coroner's office said Tuesday in a tweet.
If you have information about how to contact Feraco's family, call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.
