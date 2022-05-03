Coroner's office seeks dead man's family

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking to contact the family of a man who died two weeks ago.

The coroner's office is looking for the adult children of James Feraco, a man in his 50s who died last month. His death is not thought to be suspicious, the coroner's office said Tuesday in a tweet.

If you have information about how to contact Feraco's family, call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

