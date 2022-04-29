Dry, windy conditions lead to burn ban this weekend

Strong winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions could increase the risk of fire this weekend.

That's prompted Lower Windsor Township to issue a burn ban.

The ban, placed at the recommendation of Craley Fire Chief Jesse Frantz, was issued due to the extended dry conditions and accompanying risk of fire. During the ban, residents are prohibited from any type of open burning.

Residents with questions should contact Craley Fire Company at 717-244-1999.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a fire weather watch for Friday for York County and other central Pennsylvania counties.

A fire weather watch means that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels could cause critical fire conditions, the NWS said. A red flag warning may be issued.

The watch is in effect all day Friday and covers York, Tioga, northern Lycoming, Sullivan, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected, with relative humidity as low as 20% and temperatures in the 50s, according to the service. The gusty winds and low humidity create perfect conditions for fires to get out of control.

There's an increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread, and prescribed burns may get out of control.

