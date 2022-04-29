Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old boy

A suspect in the April 24 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in York City has been arrested.

York City Police, with the assistance of the York County Quick Response Team, arrested Nahsir Holton, 18, of York Thursday in the first block of North Hartley Street.

Holton was wanted in connection with the shooting of the 17-year-old in the 500 block of West Market Street.

After his arrest, Holton was turned over to central booking for arraignment. Bail was denied and Holton was remanded to the York County Prison.

He faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and three counts of reckless endangerment.

York City Police started doing Neighborhood Safety Patrols Thursday to give a more visible presence in areas where violent crimes have occurred. Market and Hartley area is one of the area police have been patrolling as part of that program.

More:York City police seek public's help in two shootings that left three dead

More:'We taught them to be hard': Top cop addresses youth violence

The Safety Patrols are also a response to the wave of gun violence in York City since the beginning of the year. There have been eight homicides in York City since the beginning of the year.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.