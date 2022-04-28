'Where’s Dante’s justice?': New evidence delays trial in toddler's death

The York City man charged with murder in a 2-year-old boy’s death won’t go to trial next week as the defense reviews new medical evidence in the case, which dates back to 2018.

Meanwhile, the prosecution raised concerns about recent publicity, centered on a billboard the boy's aunt put up along Interstate 83 that criticizes the local child welfare agency. A new trial date will be set later, bringing the Dante Mullinix case to the four-year mark.

Tyree Bowie, 43, appeared in the York County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday for a hearing about whether to keep his case listed as ready to go to trial beginning Monday. Attorneys on both sides agreed to come up with a new date, potentially for later this year.

“I would probably request a continuance. I hate to do this," said Farley Holt, Bowie’s attorney, “but I just want to make sure that all bases are covered, all boxes are checked.”

Bowie is charged with first- and third-degree murder and a felony count of child endangerment as the suspect in the death of 2-year-old Dante. The boy died in mid-September 2018 following several days of treatment in local hospitals.

Bowie took Dante to York Hospital that Sept. 6, a couple of hours after the boy’s mother, Leah Mullinix, went into the hospital with a medical issue, according to investigators. She left Dante in Bowie’s care while she sought treatment.

Sometime during those hours, Bowie told police, Dante allegedly stopped breathing while choking on cookies. But Bowie gave police conflicting information about their whereabouts. He allegedly dropped the boy off at the hospital and fled.

Dante later died as a result of a traumatic brain injury, strangulation and chest compression injuries. Police arrested Bowie, saying he was the only adult watching the boy when he was injured.

“Here’s the situation,” Holt said during Thursday’s hearing.

Holt said he received additional evidence, including medical scans, from the York County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday night. He plans to meet with his expert witness — Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist — to review that evidence. Holt said he wasn’t sure if those items would affect a written report the expert prepared, and he needed time for that.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska didn’t oppose the need for more time to prepare for trial.

She also noted concerns that prospective jurors could potentially be influenced by the billboard Dante’s aunt, Sarah Mullinix, leased last week and media coverage surrounding it.

Court staff said 125 notices were sent for potential jurors to report to court Monday for the trial, and there’s a possibility that not all of those people would respond. Should attorneys need a larger pool of prospective jurors, Kraska said, those candidates could be tainted by recent publicity, which could hurt the chances of seating an impartial jury.

Considering that and the evidence review, Holt then officially asked to reschedule the trial. He and Kraska agreed they’ll have to meet and find an available date with a two-week block for the trial. They’d then file a request for that date with the court.

Judge Gregory Snyder granted the rescheduling move, took the trial off the list for next week and scheduled a status hearing for May 20.

Sarah Mullinix was unhappy with the decision to push back the trial.

“I think prosecution likes to withhold information and they are ridiculous,” she said Thursday. “And where’s Dante’s justice?”

Her sign went live a week ago, April 22, on a rotating digital billboard that faces southbound traffic on I-83 near Emigsville. She raised $1,500 for the one-month lease.

The message, written as if Dante is speaking, blames the York County Department of Children, Youth and Families for failing to take the boy out of his mother’s custody in 2018. Mullinix also faults the agency for not doing enough to respond to multiple reports and complaints about her nephew experiencing abuse and health issues over that summer.

About a week before he was taken to the hospital, CYF staff did respond to a report made Sept. 1 by staff at a shelter where Leah Mullinix stayed with Dante. The report involved concerns that he wasn’t receiving adequate medical care for an infection, and CYF staff spoke to his mother about filling his prescriptions.

Leah Mullinix, 25, is also charged in Dante’s death with a felony count of child endangerment in a case also dating back to 2018. A status hearing in her case is scheduled to be held June 7, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.