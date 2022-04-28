Missing Dauphin County girl found safe in York
A missing 13-year-old girl from Dauphin County was found safe late Wednesday night in York City.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers reported that 13-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez of Harrisburg was found safe in York. No other details were released.
She had been last seen at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Walnut Street, Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.
Roxanne ran away from the Schaffner Youth Center, investigators said, and then she got a ride from a known person who was trying to do a good deed. The driver contacted police.
Pennsylvania State Police issued a update around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday that the girl was found and that the missing person alert was canceled.
— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.