Fire weather watch issued for York, other counties Friday

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a fire weather watch for Friday for York County and other central Pennsylvania counties.

A fire weather watch means that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels could cause critical fire conditions, the NWS said. A red flag warning may be issued.

The watch is in effect all day Friday and covers York, Tioga, northern Lycoming, Sullivan, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected, with relative humidity as low as 20% and temperatures in the 50s, according to the service. The gusty winds and low humidity create perfect conditions for fires to get out of control.

There's an increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread, and prescribed burns may get out of control.

The NWS has also issued a freeze watch from late Thursday to early Friday morning for York and other counties in the region. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible.

Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the service warned. Residents were urged to take measures to protect tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside.

Temperatures are expected to go up Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast.

Some patchy frost is expected early Saturday, but a high of 66 degrees is expected. A low of 41 degrees is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There's a 40% chance of rain Sunday, with a high of 67 expected. Sunday night has a 70% chance of rain, with a low of 52.

