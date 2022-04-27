York-area police ask for space during training exercise on Thursday

The York County Quick Response Team and York County Regional Police will be conducting training in York Township on Thursday.

Those two agencies will be in the area of Indian Rock Dam Road from 4 to 6 p.m., then move to Hollywood Drive from 6 to 9 p.m.

Anyone in the area might see police cars, tactical vehicles and officers dressed in protective gear.

The departments asked the public to give them room to train and not to approach them. Anyone who needs police assistance should call 911.

Officers who are not part of the training exercise will be available.

