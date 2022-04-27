'Frankly absurd': Woman alleges discrimination in firing from York County 911

A former employee sued York County alleging that she faced discrimination for her sexual orientation as well as retaliation in her job as a 911 dispatch center supervisor.

Rebecca Conners, of Carlisle, filed the wrongful termination case April 18 in federal district court in Harrisburg, alleging the county violated protections under the Civil Rights Act while she worked as a supervisor at York County 911.

Conners, who identifies as bisexual and is in a relationship with a transgender woman, was hired into a supervisory role at the department in January 2021. A little more than six months later, she was promoted to a 911 training supervisor, the lawsuit states.

She was fired in February after 13 months with the agency. And the lawsuit claims the county used an incident where she and a gay manager sought substantial records of recorded calls involving another employee as the reason to fire both.

“The excuse for plaintiff’s termination is frankly absurd and nothing short of illustrative of searching for any possible reason to claim plaintiff should be terminated,” Conners’ attorney, Ari Scharpf, wrote in the lawsuit.

Ted Czech, a spokesperson for York County, said he couldn’t comment on cases of ongoing litigation.

York County's 911 center has struggled with understaffing and employee burnout for years, with the county spending nearly $1 million on outside consultants to try to improve conditions. As of last year, the 911 center was budgeted for 78 dispatchers but had 49 on staff.

Conners seeks reimbursement that includes back pay and bonuses, as well as damages. The plaintiff also asks the court to order the county to promote and adhere to a policy that forbids harassment, discrimination and retaliation against employees.

While she worked under the department’s deputy director of 911, Christopher Lorenzen, last year, Conners developed an impression he discriminated against women and lesbians, and she spoke out with verbal complaints multiple times, according to the suit.

The situation escalated going into last December. According to the lawsuit, Conners emailed York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler with complaints the department was a hostile work environment, women experience discrimination, one man was bullied because of his sexual orientation until he resigned and that her previous complaints were ignored when she took them up the chain of command.

Wheeler declined to comment on the case.

Conners then filed a complaint of discrimination and harassment, based on her sex and relationship, with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Dec. 27. A second one was apparently filed in February, though the suit isn’t clear on the date.

Meanwhile, Lorenzen allegedly became more hostile, with the lawsuit stating he spoke abusively to Conners and “continued to make her assignments, schedule, days off, and other aspects of the workplace intentionally difficult for her.”

Conners received an unsatisfactory rating for her workplace interpersonal relationships and for needing improvement in leadership in an annual performance review in December. The suit alleges the rating stemmed from a time Conners spoke out against Lorenzen yelling at her during a staff meeting. Otherwise, the lawsuit reported that her performance overall was considered satisfactory.

The lawsuit states that over the 13 months she worked for the 911 department, she hadn’t received any disciplinary warnings, performance improvement plans or warnings she faced termination.

County leaders allegedly distanced themselves from Conners after the EEOC complaint was filed. The suit shows upper management canceled a meeting with her to discuss her concerns in January, citing a decision to instead cooperate with the EEOC.

Conners was then fired in February along with another manager who is gay, according to the suit.

“Plaintiff was given a barrage of vague reasons for her termination such as targeting another employee, dishonesty and other generic termination policy terminology,” the lawsuit states.

The county elaborated on the reason for the firing during the EEOC proceedings, saying Conners and the manager had sought a substantial volume of recorded calls involving another employee.

The suit disputes the reasoning, saying the women’s duties as a training supervisor and a manager, respectively, included requesting and reviewing recordings of employees. The lawsuit claims the calls were sought for quality assurance and so the manager could acclimate herself to the county’s system.

Conners was helping the manager and hadn’t reviewed the calls before she was fired, the suit claims.

The suit describes the county’s excuse for termination as fishing for any possible reason to fire Conners, alleging the requests for recorded calls could have been discussed as a way to resolve the issue.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.