Teen homicide suspect in danger of retaliation if released from prison

A York City teenager will remain jailed at the York County Prison while facing homicide and other charges in the shooting death of another teen last month.

Key reasons for the decision include concerns the suspect could become a target of violent retaliation and a lack of available space to place him in a juvenile detention facility.

Javion Roman, 17, appeared in a York County Common Pleas courtroom Monday for what was termed an “interest of justice” hearing sought by the District Attorney’s Office.

Roman faces charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot and killed 17-year-old Malaki Beady while Beady was in Penn Park, 406 S. Pershing Ave., with two other teens shortly after 11 a.m. March 23. Another teen was allegedly with Roman at the time.

Investigators allege Roman fired a gun eight times across Pershing and into the park from where he stood near Kings Mill Road. Beady was shot in the head by one of the bullets and died.

“I don’t know how much more brazen you can get to kill someone,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Lombardo said as she argued a point about public safety concerns.

She said she thought that if the charges were upgraded, the homicide count could be replaced with first- and third-degree murder charges.

Roman was identified by witnesses at the scene as well as through a social media account, detectives said. He and his family fled to Virginia after the shooting, but Roman returned about two days later so police could interview him, and he was arrested.

He was jailed at the York County Prison, and a magisterial district court judge denied bail at the time due to the homicide charge. After the case was moved into the common pleas system on April 18, and with bail not technically denied again, Lombardo explained the interest-of-justice hearing was sought to argue for keeping the teenage Roman in custody at the adult prison.

Supporting the public safety point, York City Police Detective Kyle Hower said there are concerns that if Roman were released from custody, he could be targeted for retaliation as part of larger, ongoing feuds between a couple of different groups in the city.

“The last thing anyone wants is street justice as opposed to due process and justice done through the court,” Lombardo argued.

Hower also noted Roman’s family’s home was vandalized after the shooting.

Roman’s attorney, Bill Graff Jr., agreed with the safety concern.

“He’s right where he should be at the moment,” Graff said.

Judge Maria Musti Cook also heard testimony from a probation officer, Lisa Rumsey. She explained York County doesn’t have a secure juvenile detention facility, and juvenile facilities in other counties across the state don’t have the space or staff available for Roman to be transferred to one of them.

Given the homicide charge, Roman also wouldn’t be eligible for placement at the local Youth Development Center since it’s an unsecure shelter, Rumsey pointed out.

Judge Musti Cook sided with the arguments, ordered Roman to remain held at the prison and once again denied bail. She noted that while Roman doesn’t have a juvenile criminal record, the circumstances of the shooting allegations factored into her decision.

She then scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 23.

