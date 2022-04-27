Suspect pleads no-contest in girlfriend's shooting death

A West Manheim Township man pleaded no contest to accusations he shot and killed his girlfriend while she held their infant son nearly three years ago.

Joshua Wertz, 32, made the no-contest plea to a count of third-degree murder during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Tuesday. He was then sentenced to 18-40 years in prison, court records show.

A count of first-degree murder was also dismissed as part of the plea.

More:Teen homicide suspect in danger of retaliation if released from prison

More:'Frankly absurd': Woman alleges discrimination in firing from York County 911

More:York-area police ask for space during training exercise on Thursday

Wertz was accused of shooting Nicole Cash, 26, of McSherrystown, in the head while they were in the basement of his father’s home along Sunset Drive near Hanover on Oct. 13, 2019. Investigators said the two started arguing after they had been drinking, and that apparently led up to Wertz opening fire on Cash with an AR-15 rifle.

Police found Cash lying on a futon while holding a lighter and a smoking device. Their 9-month-old son was not injured.

Wertz’s father described him as a “violent drunk” when interviewed by police.

The first-degree murder charge would have carried an automatic sentence of life in prison if Wertz had been convicted on that count.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.

Interested in what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.