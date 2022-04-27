Freeze warning issued for York County overnight

The National Weather Service has been issued for York County between the hours of 1 and 8 a.m, Thursday morning.

Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected overnight for York, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area could freeze up for at least an hour.

The NWS warned residents to take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.