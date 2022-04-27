Cooler, windy days in the forecast for York County

A cold front will turn the weather windy and cooler for the next few days.

The National Weather Service in State College said York County will see a high of 52 Wednesday, with winds from 9 to 18 mph, gusting to 33 mph.

Temperatures are expected to go down to 34 Wednesday night, with a northwest wind blowing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday it will be sunny, with a high near 57 and northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 34 with a northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 61 with a northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night, expect areas of frost after 2 a.m., otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 36.

It will be a nice weekend, with sunny days Saturday and Sunday and highs in the mid-60s, according to the forecast.

Saturday night will be clear, with a low of 40. Sunday night could see some showers, with a low of 49.

