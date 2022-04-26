Crispus Attucks Association receives $1.1 million grant

The Crispus Attucks Association of York was awarded a $1.1 million grant through the U.S. Department of Labor.

Crispus Attucks, a 20-year-old independent public school chartered by York City School District, is an affiliate of YouthBuild, which is offered through the department nationally.

YouthBuild students at the York City school can receive certifications following construction and health care education tracks, and a newly added child care development track — a pilot program, which the grant will allow the school to continue.

The federal government announced the award of nearly $90.4 million in YouthBuild grants to prepare young adults not enrolled in school or participating in the labor market for jobs in construction and other in-demand industries through apprenticeship and other career pathways, especially jobs that support clean energy technologies.

Following its Nov. 23 announcement of available funding, the department awarded 68 grants – ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million – to organizations in 28 states and Puerto Rico to deliver job training and employment services. Participants will engage in classroom learning that will prepare them for work-based learning opportunities building and rehabilitating affordable housing for low-income or homeless families in their communities.

Participants will split their time between workplace training and the classroom, where they will earn a high school diploma or equivalent degree to prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

YouthBuild programs also train young people for employment in healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.

