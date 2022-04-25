Coroner ID's man who fell into Codorus Creek

Staff report

The York County coroner has identified a man who died after reportedly falling into the Codorus Creek on Sunday.

Andrew Altland, 26, of the 300 block of West Gas Avenue in York City, was pronounced dead just before noon on Monday, according to the coroner's office.

Altland reportedly fell down an embankment and into the water in the area of the West Philadelphia Street bridge, near Pershing Avenue, on Sunday evening.

A search was called off Sunday evening and resumed Monday morning. His body was found around 11:15 a.m. Monday, the coroner said.

York City Police are investigating the death, and the York County Advanced Technical Rescue assisted in recovering the body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.