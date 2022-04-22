U.S. Marshals arrest woman on run from York City Police

A woman accused of trying to hit York City Police officers with her car in January was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

Kimberly Ann Edwards, 28, with past addresses in York and Hanover, was apprehended around 1 p.m. at a hotel on the Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle.

Members of the fugitive task force arrested Edwards without incident near the hotel. She was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment.

Edwards has been wanted since Jan. 25, 2022, following a traffic stop by York City Police. Around 3 p.m., officers of the York City Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Edwards near Farquhar Park. As officers approached the vehicle, Edwards drove in reverse towards them — nearly striking them. She then drove away from the area at a high rate of speed. She struck another vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt and Pennsylvania avenues but continued to flee, escaping the area.

The officers learned that at the time of the traffic stop Edwards was wanted for a parole violation and several prior traffic violations. She was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and lesser offenses. Attempts to find her were unsuccessful, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend her.

The task force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies — including the York City Police Department, the York County District Attorney’s Office, the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, and the Spring Garden Township Police Department — all of whom participated in this investigation.

