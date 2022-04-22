State police investigating infant death in York County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an infant that occurred early Thursday morning.

Investigators from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Loganville were summoned to Dooley Road in Delta at about 12:30 a.m.

They found an infant boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were on the scene for four hours, according a report released by the state police.

No other details were immediately available Friday.

State police said the investigation into the death is ongoing.

