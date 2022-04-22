Truck driver from York involved in fatal Maryland crash

A truck driver from York City was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Maryland that led to the death of one of those involved.

Maryland State Police said the crash occurred shortly before 2:40 p.m. in Harford County.

Maryland State troopers responded to the area of Emmorton Road (Maryland Route 24) at Philadelphia Road (Maryland Route 7) in Abingdon, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer driven by Thomas Tompkins, 66, of York, Pennsylvania, was traveling north on Emmorton Road. At the same time, a 2013 Chrysler 300 and a 2017 Jeep Compass were traveling south on the same road.

Police said investigators believe Thompkins failed to stop at a steady red turn signal and proceeded through an intersection to travel west onto Philadelphia Road.

The front of the tractor-trailer struck the left side of the Chrysler in the intersection. The driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid the pending crash, however, the rear right quarter panel of Chrysler struck the front right fender of the Jeep. The Chrysler traveled off of the road and came to rest in some nearby brush.

The driver of the Chrysler, Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. Tompkins and the driver of the Jeep refused medical treatment at the scene. The road was closed for five hours following the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. The Maryland State Police Crash Team are conducting the investigation. Once completed, investigators will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will make a final determination on any potential charges. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

