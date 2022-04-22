Resurfacing work will lead to lane closures on stretch of Rt. 1031

A resurfacing project on Board Road (Route 1031) in Manchester Township in York County has begun.

Base repair work are the nearly one-mile stretch of road began Monday, April 11. There will continue to be short-term lane closures during daylight hours.

Weather permitting, a contractor will conduct a three-day paving operation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, through Friday, April 29.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This project consists of a Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, guiderail improvements, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Board Road from Route 238 (Church Road) to Shady Lane (T-802).

Work is expected to be completed by August 17, 2022.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $607,502 project.

